Massachusetts establishes fall high school sports guidelines

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

High school football_354001

BOSTON (AP) — There won’t be any high school football in Massachusetts this fall, although other sports will likely be played and there is hope that football can be played later in the school year.

The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a recommendation from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to allow low and moderate-risk sports to play during the fall season.

Golf, cross country, field hockey, soccer, gymnastics and volleyball would begin practices starting Sept. 18. Higher-risk sports — including football — would play during a “floating season” starting in late February and running into April.

All sports are subject to changes in the control of the coronavirus.

