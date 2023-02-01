FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — EMTs and firefighters in Massachusetts are taking on a new type of training this week, and their patients aren’t humans.

The Putnam Club at Gillette Stadium turned into a classroom where the patients were high-tech K-9 mannequins.

Following the death of Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon and the injuries suffered by his K-9 partner Nero, then-Gov. Charlie Baker signed “Nero’s Law.”

Under the law, paramedics and medical personnel can tend to K-9s injured in the line of duty, so long as people are prioritized.

Easthampton Police Sgt. Andrew Beaulie said it’s comforting to know that his K-9 partner, Gino, will be taken care of if something happens.

“It’s a peace of mind when we go out on those deployments that if something were to happen to [Gino], he’s going to be treated and transported like an officer would be,” Beaulie said.

Gannon’s mother, Denise was at the event and said it brings her heart joy to see the training and noted that it would make her son happy.

“He’d be stunned. Absolutely stunned. And I think I can safely say he’d be one of those people in the crowd,” she said.

Veterinarian David Schwarz, board president of the State of Massachusetts Animal Resource Team, said beyond the medical training, one of the biggest lessons for the more than 400 EMTs who were in attendance was safety.

“Even a typical house dog, in an emergency situation, when he’s injured, can become very dangerous,” Schwarz said. “So, we want to be sure that everybody stays safe when they’re trying to administer care for them.”

Even though the training was basic life support, the hope is there will be further advanced training available in the future.