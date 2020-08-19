Massachusetts EEE survivor speaks about his experience

ASHLAND, Mass. (WPRI) — An Ashland man who survived a potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus is urging others to take precautions to protect themselves.

Last summer, 73-year-old Bob Powderly was one of 12 people to contract Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Massachusetts.

The mosquito-borne virus is rare but can cause serious illness, sometimes leading to death — Powderly considers himself lucky.

In one of the most active EEE seasons in Massachusetts since 1956, six people who became infected died last year.

Right now, there are a handful of Bay State communities at critical risk, the highest warning, for EEE. Two are in Plymouth County.

After Powderly was bitten by a mosquito last year, he was in the hospital for what would become a long recovery process.

The virus put him in a coma for two weeks, and then he spent more time in the intensive care unit. Months of rehab followed.

Powderly’s wife Anne says her husband didn’t remember a lot during the first month and a half he was hospitalized.

Now, the 73-year-old who loves to enjoy time outside by his pool, says he goes inside by 5 p.m. and also makes it a point to wear long sleeves and pants to protect himself as much as possible.

“I don’t want others to have to be lucky,” Powderly said. “You don’t want to be me.”

This year, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health says there have been two reported human cases of EEE in Massachusetts, in addition to one human case of West Nile Virus so far this summer.

Aerial spraying to combat EEE was completed in Bristol and Plymouth counties last week.