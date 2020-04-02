Live Now
Massachusetts drivers can now be fined for violating hands-free law

Massachusetts

BOSTON (WPRI) — The grace period is over for Massachusetts drivers. Starting on Wednesday, police officers will issue fines to those caught violating the state’s hands-free law.

The law, which went into effect on Feb. 23, prohibits motorists from holding phones and other devices while behind the wheel.

First offenders will receive a $100 fine. For a second offense, drivers will be fined $250 and have to complete a driving safety course, and any additional violations will result in a $500 fine, an insurance surcharge and the mandatory completion of a driving safety course.

Under the law, drivers are only allowed to touch their phone to activate hands-free mode or GPS navigation, as long as it’s mounted properly. Using a handheld device at a red light or stop sign is prohibited.

People under the age of 18 are not allowed to use their phones at all while driving, even in hands-free mode.

Learn more about the hands-free law here.

