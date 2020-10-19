Massachusetts delays resumption of jury trials

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts has delayed the resumption of jury trials until early next month.

Trial Court Chief Justice Paula Carey said in a statement last week that the earliest potential start date for jury trials will be extended to Nov. 9.

The delay comes amid a rising number of conformed cases of COVID-19 around the state.

The Office of Jury Commissioner is canceling jurors summoned for the weeks of Oct. 26 and Nov. 2.

Trials scheduled prior to Nov. 9 will be rescheduled.

Plans call for conducting a limited number of trials at first, with six-person juries, in a designated number of courthouses.

