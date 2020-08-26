Massachusetts court rules against extra time to count votes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts highest court ruled Wednesday against granting additional time to count mail-in ballots in the state’s Sept. 1 primary election despite worries about the coronavirus and concerns about U.S. Postal Service delays.

The case was brought by Becky Grossman, a candidate in the Democratic primary for the 4th congressional district seat.

Grossman argued the deadline for counting mail-in ballots should be extended ten days after the Sept. 1 election, provided the ballots were postmarked in time.

The court concluded the Sept. 1 deadline is constitutional, noting changes to laws adopted this year have expanded voting options rather than limiting them.