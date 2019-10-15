Massachusetts city considers moving Halloween

Breaking News
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The second-largest city in Massachusetts is considering permanently moving Halloween to the last Saturday of October instead of Oct. 31 to avoid problems with midweek trick-or-treating.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus Jr. hopes to discuss the move with local police and school leaders, as well as community, neighborhood and faith-based groups.

City Councilor Matthew Walley filed an order last month requesting a report on the feasibility of making the change.

He said designating trick-or-treating to take place on a Saturday would allow festivities to begin earlier end ease the stress on working parents.

City attorney David Moore says Halloween is a secular cultural event not governed by any laws. He says a declaration moving Halloween would not be legally binding.

