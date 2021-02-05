Massachusetts citizens vote on official state dinosaur

BOSTON (AP) — The people of Massachusetts have spoken and selected an official state dinosaur.

Podokesaurus holyokensis received more than 60% of the roughy 35,000 votes cast in a social media campaign started last month by state Rep. Jack Lewis, besting the other choice, Anchisaurus polyselus.

The winner was announced during a live virtual event Thursday.

The Framingham Democrat was inspired by one of his children’s Cub Scouts dens, which was studying fossils.

His goal was to teach children about the legislative process and spur interest in paleontology.

Fossils of both dinosaurs were discovered in Massachusetts. The legislation has been filed in both the House and Senate.