CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — A fire that broke out at a Cambridge, Massachusetts, church on Easter Sunday is being investigated as arson, according to the FBI.

The six-alarm fire started about a half-hour after parishioners left the Faith Lutheran Church on April 9.

Photos and videos showed smoke billowing from the church. Flames didn’t spread to any nearby buildings but the 114-year-old structure was destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are now looking for any photos or videos of the church taken the day before the fire, April 8, or when firefighters were on scene, between 5:30 p.m. on April 9 and 4 a.m. on April 10.

Anyone who has information is asked to submit them to fbi.gov/cambridgechurchfire or by calling the FBI’s tip line at 1 (800) 225-5324.