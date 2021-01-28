Massachusetts bill would penalize those who press others to die by suicide

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2019, file photo, Michelle Carter sits in Taunton District Court for sentencing in Taunton, Mass. Carter, convicted of manslaughter for urging her suicidal boyfriend to kill himself in 2014, is expected to be released sometime, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from the Bristol County jail in Dartmouth, Mass. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)

BOSTON (AP) — A bill filed at the Massachusetts Statehouse would penalize those who encourage others to die by suicide.

The bill is a reaction to the case of Michelle Carter, sentenced to 15 months in jail after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for using text messages and phone calls to encourage her boyfriend, Conrad Roy, to kill himself in 2014.

The Salem News reports the legislation would set a maximum prison sentence of five years for anyone who “intentionally coerces or encourages” another individual to die by suicide or attempt to die by suicide by using physical acts or mental coercion.