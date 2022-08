BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) announced a temporary ban on all open flame and charcoal fires in state parks.

The ban was put in place to prevent wildfires as severe drought conditions continue, and the DCR said it will remain in effect until further notice.

Small portable propane grills are still permitted at campgrounds and recreational areas where grilling is allowed, according to the DR.

A similar ban was enacted in Rhode Island last week.