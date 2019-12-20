Massachusetts bans hunting contests targeting coyotes, foxes

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is banning hunting contests targeting coyotes, foxes and other fur-bearing animals.

State wildlife officials say the contests are cruel, unethical and at odds with conservation models. Critics of the contests welcome the ban.

They say the contests inflict needless pain by encouraging the killing of animals for cash or prizes. They also dispute claims that indiscriminately killing coyotes will reduce coyote conflicts with humans and pets.

Hunting advocates say the state Fisheries and Wildlife Board overstepped its authority by imposing the ban.

Since 2014, four other states have approved similar bans on hunting contests for coyotes and other fur-bearing animals.