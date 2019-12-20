Breaking News
$10K reward offered in the disappearance of Vanessa Morales
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis

Massachusetts bans hunting contests targeting coyotes, foxes

Massachusetts

by: By STEVE LeBLANC, The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
iStock coyote_240539

Wildlife

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is banning hunting contests targeting coyotes, foxes and other fur-bearing animals.

State wildlife officials say the contests are cruel, unethical and at odds with conservation models. Critics of the contests welcome the ban.

They say the contests inflict needless pain by encouraging the killing of animals for cash or prizes. They also dispute claims that indiscriminately killing coyotes will reduce coyote conflicts with humans and pets.

Hunting advocates say the state Fisheries and Wildlife Board overstepped its authority by imposing the ban.

Since 2014, four other states have approved similar bans on hunting contests for coyotes and other fur-bearing animals.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com