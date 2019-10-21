Massachusetts’ ban on vaping product sales allowed to stand

1  of  2
by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A state judge has allowed Massachusetts’ fourth-month ban on the sale of all vaping products to stand as a legal challenge makes its way through the courts.

Suffolk Superior Court Judge Douglas Wilkins in a decision Monday said lifting the ban as requested by the vaping industry “would contravene the public interest.”

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker last month announced a statewide ban on the sale of vaping products in response to lung illnesses and deaths attributed to the use of e-cigarette products.

Massachusetts health officials say there have been 29 confirmed or probable vaping-related lung illnesses and one death in the state.

Several vape shops and an industry group challenged the ban saying it will cause irreparable harm to their businesses and asked that it be lifted.

