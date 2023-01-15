BROOKFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Brookfield Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Detectives are investigating the whereabouts of Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield.

Tee was last seen leaving a house in Brookfield on Tuesday, January 10th around 8:30 p.m.

She is 5’6”, 120 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.