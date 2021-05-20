Massachusetts again tightening access to jobless benefits

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is tightening up access to jobless benefits as it emerges more fully from the pandemic, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

The Baker administration announced Thursday that work search requirements will be reinstated for all those seeking regular unemployment insurance benefits beginning the week of June 15.

The requirement applies to those receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and those on extended benefits.

Massachusetts suspended work-search requirements in March 2020, following updated federal guidance at the outset of the pandemic.

The change comes after Baker announced the state will lift COVID-19 restrictions on May 29 and end the COVID-19 state of emergency June 15.