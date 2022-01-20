Massachusetts AG Maura Healey running for governor

In this Monday, Dec. 15, 2014 photo, Massachusetts Attorney General-elect Maura Healey stands for a portrait before an interview with The Associated Press in Boston. Healey will become the nation's first openly gay state attorney general when she takes office in January.

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced she is running for governor Thursday morning with a new website and video declaring her candidacy.

“I’ve stood with you as the people’s lawyer, and now I’m running to be your governor. To bring us together and come back stronger than ever,” Healey said in her campaign video.

Healey, 50, was first elected Attorney General in 2014 and will be considered by many to be the early frontrunner in the race for governor.

She joins three other candidates seeking the job: Democrats Sonia Chang-Diaz and Danielle Allen, and Republican Geoff Diehl.

“I believe in Massachusetts, and I believe in our people,” Healey said.

Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced last month they will not seek re-election.

