BOSTON (WPRI) — Volunteers have been flocking to help those fleeing into Poland including two Massachusetts women.

Ulana Nosal, of Walpole, and Terry Reid, of North Attleboro, returned to Logan Airport on Monday after traveling to help Ukrainian refugees in need.

Both women have their own familial ties to Ukraine but a trip to the border changed their lives as they worked to help mothers just like them.

“Just the change in her voice of rest overnight and knowing her baby is safe. It made a world of difference. That’s what made this trip worth it,” Nosal recalled.

Nosal and Reid say they saw families who have been torn apart because of the war firsthand and pictures on a TV screen can’t do justice.

“Chaos. Terror and crying. People are yelling,” Reid explained. “If this were in black and white it would look like something from WWII.”

The women spent about $30,000 providing essential supplies and safety to refugee families.

“We got the biggest vehicle we could drive and we just packed it up and we just made trips,” Nosal said. “From food and diapers and formula and now we need socks, now we need sleeping bags.”

Now that they are home they say their fundraising will continue here.