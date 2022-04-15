NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Massachusetts women are planning on flying to Poland for the second time in recent weeks to help Ukrainian refugees.

Terri Reid, of North Attleboro, and Ulana Nosal, of Walpole, are bringing dozens of duffle bags with them full of medical supplies and protective gear.

“Everything we’re doing is directly going to them,” Reid said. “There’s no middleman.”

Both women have Ukrainian roots. Reid tells 12 News she’s half Ukrainian, while Nosal is a Ukrainian native.

Nosal said when she first learned of what was happening overseas, she knew she had to help.

“It just keeps me up at night,” she said.

Once Reid learned that her friend was traveling abroad to help refugees, she decided to go with her.

During their first trip, Reid and Nosal brought more than $15,000 worth of supplies to Ukraine.

“We were able to go right to the border and ask them what they needed,” Reid said.

This time around, Nosal said the contacts they made during their first trip provided them with a list of what they need.

The women, alongside family and friends, spent hours packing 30 duffle bags to the brim with hundreds of pounds of supplies, as well as $5,000 worth of insulin that had been previously donated to them.

Despite heading into the unknown, Nosal and Reid tell 12 News they’re not afraid.

“I wouldn’t give [Vladmir] Putin the satisfaction of being scared,” Reid said.

The pair plans on spending a week in Poland. Anyone who wants to support their mission can do so by donating to the Ukrainian American Youth Association in Boston.