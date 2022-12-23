NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman charged with fatally poisoning her boyfriend with a chemical commonly found in antifreeze and deicing fluid pleaded not guilty to murder and was held without bail at her arraignment Friday.

Judy Church, 64, of Salisbury, is charged in the death of Leroy Fowler, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.

Church called 911 at about 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 to request an ambulance for Fowler, 46, authorities said.

Responding emergency personnel found Fowler in “obvious medical distress,” the DA’s office said.

He was taken to a local hospital before being brought to a Boston hospital where he died two days later, authorities said.

An autopsy determined that Fowler’s cause of death was poisoning by ethylene glycol, found in antifreeze, deicing fluid and hydraulic brake fluid, authorities said. According to the police report, a bottle of orange deicing fluid was found in the kitchen.

Church was arrested Thursday.

Her attorney did not argue for bail. A voicemail seeking comment was left with her lawyer.

Her next court date is Jan. 23.