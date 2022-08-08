MATTAPOISETT, Mass. (WPRI) — A Mattapoisett-based organization is rallying volunteers and helping with disaster assistance relief in Chavies, Kentucky, which has been ravaged by flooding over the past week.

All Hands and Hearts (AHAH) is on the ground focusing on helping homeowners by removing debris and conducting mold sanitation, as well as mucking and gutting.

Chloe Forman, the global response manager for AHAH, said the mucking and gutting process helps clear out homes that are inundated with mud by removing items that can either be salvaged or will harbor mold.

After they remove any wet items, such as drywall, flooring, and panels, the volunteers will come back and sanitize the home.

The team of volunteers arrived when the water was receding, though rain has continued to fall, according to Forman.

“Some houses have been entirely moved off the foundation, some of them are entirely crumbling,” Forman said.

In their spare time, AHAH also helps organize donations and conduct intake of those affected at the church they are working at, which serves as a distribution center.

At the distribution center they’re based in, they are seeing thousands of people every day looking for support, Forman said.

“It is so widespread,” Forman said. “There’s just a lot of need and lot of people who need a lot of help … I think this recovery is going to be years, months and years, not days and weeks.”

AHAH is gathering volunteers on the ground and housing out-of-state volunteers. Forman said both volunteering and monetary donations can make the most impact.

The flooding, which has been deemed the worst in Kentucky’s history, has killed at least 37 people and destroyed countless homes.

To learn more about how to help, visit the AHA website.