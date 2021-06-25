Mass. VaxMillion Giveaway deadlines, drawing dates announced; Vax Bus Tour unveiled

BOSTON (WPRI) — The first of five drawings for the Massachusetts VaxMillion Giveaway is slated for July 26, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.

The vaccine incentive was announced by the governor earlier this month and gives fully immunized residents ages 18 and older a chance to win one of five $1 million cash prizes, while residents between the ages of 17 and 12 will be entered to win one of five $300,000 scholarship grants.

Residents can begin entering the drawings on July 1. The drawings will be held once a week for five weeks beginning July 27, and every Monday that follows until Aug. 23.

Residents must be fully vaccinated to enter, and will have the opportunity to become fully immunized and register for subsequent drawings.

Sign up information and the call center contact information and hours will be made available before July 1, more information can be found at mass.gov/VaxMillions.

In addition to the VaxMillions Giveaway incentive, Baker also unveiled a new “Vax Bus Tour.” which will run from June 26 through July 15. A second round of the tour will also take place from July 17 through Aug. 5.

During the tour, two buses will provide community-based vaccination clinics in 23 of the state’s municipalities, including Attleboro, Dartmouth, Fall River, New Bedford and Taunton. Additional stops will be added on a rolling basis.

The buses will spend one or two days in each community and will host one to three clinics each day. The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for residents ages 12 and older and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents ages 18 and older.

Residents who get vaccinated during the Vax Bus Tour will be entered into a giveaway for select TD Garden concert tickets, including Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, The Weeknd and the Kiss 108 Jingle Ball.