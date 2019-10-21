Mass. vaping ban lawsuit ruling expected soon

BOSTON (WPRI) – A ruling is expected Monday on a lawsuit against the Massachusetts vaping ban.

The Vaping Trade Association wants an injunction to lift the four-month ban issued last month by Governor Charlie Baker.

Behram Agha, the owner of Vapor Zone in Saugus, said last month the vaping ban has a negative impact on business.

“You’re killing the whole industry, in Massachusetts especially,” Agha said.

Multiple vaping shops have spoken out against the ban, saying it has also caused them to lose customers and money.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1,500 cases of lung injury and 33 deaths in 24 states have potentially been linked to vaping.