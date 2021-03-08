CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Mass. unions back proposal for firefighters to vaccinate teachers

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

BOSTON (AP) — Unions representing teachers and firefighters in Massachusetts have proposed having firefighters administer coronavirus vaccines to educators, who become eligible to sign up for their shots later this week.

The Boston Globe reports that union leaders are scheduled to meet Wednesday with the state’s Health and Human Services secretary to discuss the plan, which they say would make the process of inoculating teachers faster and more convenient.

Also Monday, the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 18 while state lawmakers said that they’ve reached agreement on a pandemic-related bill aimed at aiding workers and employers.

