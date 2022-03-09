LEXINGTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Gasoline-powered leaf blowers may soon be a thing of the past in one Massachusetts town.

On Monday, 3,351 Lexington residents voted in favor of amending the town code to restrict and eventually ban the machines, while 2,740 voted against the amendment and 59 abstained.

The amendment, which still needs to be approved by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, would start by restricting the use of gas-powered leaf blowers to specific seasons, dates and times. Then, commercial landscapers would be barred from using them effective March 15, 2025, and a year later they’ll be banned for residents.

The debate over gas-powered leaf blowers is not unique to Lexington. Several cities and states around the country have enacted similar measures, and in Rhode Island, state senators proposed a bill seeking to prohibit their use and sale.

State Sen. Sam Zurier, D-Providence, is one of the lawmakers behind the bill.

“I believe that some form of phase-out of these 2-stroke gasoline engines is necessary to implement the Act on Climate enacted last year, and that the economics of switching over to battery-powered leaf blowers is affordable for the industry and for consumers,” Zurier said in a statement.

Leaf blowers have gained notoriety for the amount of air pollution they emit and hearing damage they can cause. Business owners are on the fence about the ban, citing concerns with having to purchase more expensive, battery-powered equipment to comply with the bill if it becomes law.

Rui Felix, owner of New England Snow Management in Cumberland, told 12 News last week he thinks leaf blowers should not be the only tool targeted for pollution and that small businesses will be affected from equipment expenses if gas-powered blowers are banned.