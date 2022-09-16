BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts taxpayers can look forward to seeing a return of some of their tax dollars this year, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday.

The announcement came after the state auditor’s office certified that tax revenues exceeded allowable revenues under a little-noticed 1986 law that kicked in due to the state’s soaring tax collections.

As a result taxpayers are on tap to claim a share of more than $2.9 billion dollars.

Those eligible will receive refunds automatically as a check sent through the mail or through direct deposit. Distribution of refunds is expected to begin in November.

In general, eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 13% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability, officials said.

To be eligible, individuals must have filed a 2021 state tax return on or before October 17, 2022. An individual’s credit may be reduced due to unpaid taxes, unpaid child support, and certain other debts.