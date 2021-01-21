Mass. stay-at-home advisory ends Monday; all included in Phase 1 now eligible to get vaccinated

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The stay-at-home advisory in Massachusetts will end next week, Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday.

Baker said the advisory will officially expire Monday at 5 a.m.

“Vaccines are reaching residents, positive case rates and hospitalizations have stabilized, those trends are moving in the right direction, as a result we believe it’s OK and it’s time to start a gradual easing of some of the restrictions we put in place in the fall,” he said.

While the state will continue to enforce its 25% capacity limit in businesses and restaurants for at least another two weeks, the governor said the 9:30 p.m. curfew will be lifted.

Current gathering limits will also be extended until Feb. 8.

During a visit to the state’s first mass vaccination site at Gillette Stadium earlier Thursday, Baker announced all residents in Phase 1 of the state’s vaccine rollout are now eligible to get their first dose.

Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, said Gillette has increased its vaccinations from 300 people per day to 1,500.

“It is very exciting for us to provide this location to the service of our many health care heroes, as well as are many men and women working at the frontlines of this virus,” Kraft said.

Earlier this week, the state announced its second mass vaccination site would open at Fenway Park on Feb. 1.

“We plan to have several more mass vaccination sites like this open soon,” Baker said.

The governor said there are currently more than 150 vaccination sites across the state for eligible residents.

“The Commonwealth will keep opening more sites at all regions of the state to make sure everyone has access to a site that is convenient for them,” Baker said.

Massachusetts is one of the first states nationwide to begin utilizing the federal pharmacy partnership with CVS Health and Walgreens.

Baker said 10,000 doses are being distributed to 16 pharmacies this week.

“These pharmacies are located in areas where convenient access to vaccination sites is limited,” Baker said. “More pharmacy locations are expected to be announced online in the coming weeks.”

Next week, the governor is expected to provide an updated timeline of the state’s vaccine rollout, which will include when Phase 2 could begin.