Mass. state universities to require student vaccinations for fall

BOSTON (AP) — Students at all nine schools in the Massachusetts state university system will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to participate in on-campus activities this fall.

The schools’ presidents announced Monday that the requirement applies to undergraduate and graduate students attending in-person classes, conducting on-campus research, living on campus or participating in other campus activities.

Medical and religious exemptions will be made.

The school are Bridgewater State, Fitchburg State, Framingham State, Salem State, Westfield State, Worcester State, the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, the Massachusetts College of Art and Design, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

Combined, they have about 52,000 students.