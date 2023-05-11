(WPRI) — Fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Tamar Bucci is being honored by former academy class members as they head to Washington D.C. for National Police Week.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning at Gillette Stadium to kick off their trip to the nation’s capital, where Bucci will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

Bucci, 34, died in the line of duty last year when she pulled over to assist a disabled motorist and her cruiser was struck by a large tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline on I-93 in Stoneham.

In her honor, members of her academy class will stop to perform acts of kindness in Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland before they reach D.C.

Additionally, Bucci’s classmates will recognize her physical toughness and dedication to fitness by performing a set of burpees in every state they drive through