REVERE, Mass. (WPRI) — Thousands are expected to come out and pay their respects to Massachusetts State Police (MSP) Trooper Tamar Bucci who will be laid to rest Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, more than 1,200 officers, half being MSP troopers, lined the streets outside the funeral home in Revere in honor of the 34-year-old, according to state police.

Bucci died in the line of duty last week when her cruiser was struck by a large tanker truck carrying 10,000 gallons of gasoline on I-93 in Stoneham.

She was pulling over to assist a disabled motorist when the crash occurred, and the force of the impact pushed the cruiser, which had its blue lights activated, off the roadway and against the cliff wall on the side of the highway.

Bucci was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Family and friends, including her father, Anthony Bucci, say she loved the job.

“My last words would always be ‘be safe, be safe, watch your back,’ and then I got that call,” he recalled. “Words can’t describe her, she always put everyone else first.”

State police said Bucci had only been a trooper for two years, but it was her dream job. Before joining the department, she worked as a security officer at Encore Casino and a personal trainer.

She is survived by her mother, father, two sisters, stepbrother and stepsister.