BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say one of their troopers is fighting for his life after a serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah, where Trooper Matthew McRae was on vacation, according to state police. He was a passenger in a ride-share car when it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver who caused the crash was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence.

State police said McRae’s injuries are life-threatening and he’s in intensive care unit, surrounded by family.

“The sad irony of this tragic situation is not lost on anyone who knows Trooper McRae,” Col. John E. Mawn Jr. wrote. “He has dedicated his life to protecting others and making the Commonwealth’s roads safer.”

A GoFundMe page for McRae was set up on Sunday and it had already raised almost $100,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

McRae is assigned to the Belchertown barracks in the Springfield metro area. He was a local police officer before joining the state police.

“The tragic consequences of motor vehicle crashes and impaired drivers that we see in the course of our work in no way dulls the emotions we feel when one of our own is so harmed. Mawn continued. “We keep Trooper McRae and his family in our prayers and our hearts as we go about our mission — the same mission that Trooper McRae has performed in service to others throughout his young life.”