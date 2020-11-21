Mass. State Trooper recovering after being shot during traffic stop

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Trooper is recovering after being shot during a traffic stop in Barnstable late Friday night.

Investigators say the trooper, who is only identified as being from the State Police Yarmouth Barracks, stopped a motor vehicle on Camp St. just after 11:30 p.m. and was shot by someone inside the vehicle.

The driver then took off from the scene.

The trooper was taken by another trooper to Cape Cod Hospital, then by ambulance to a Boston area hospital to be treated. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Police are still searching for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

No further information is being released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.

