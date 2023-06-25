MILTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Trooper was injured while responding to a crash in Milton early Sunday morning.

According to police, around 3:15 a.m., the trooper, who is not being identified at this time, was standing outside of his cruiser while investigating a crash on I-93 between exits 3 and 4 when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

The trooper was taken to Boston hospital to be treated for serious but non life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the trooper was transported to an area hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“This incident serves as a reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every time they leave home and assume their role as public safety professionals,” said Massachusetts State Police Colonel John Mawn Jr.

Right now, the crash remains under investigation and there is no word yet on if there will be any criminal charges filed.