Mass. State trooper injured while investigating car crash; 2 arrested

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Mass. State Police

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper was injured when an SUV rear-ended his cruiser on Interstate 93 in Medford.

An agency spokesman says the trooper was preparing to get out of his cruiser at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday to investigate a crashed car on the northbound side of the highway when it was struck by an SUV.

The trooper was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was treated for minor upper body injuries and released. His name was not made public.

Two 18-year-old men inside the car that crashed were arrested on drunken driving, gun and drug charges.

