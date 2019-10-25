Mass. state trooper charged with exposing himself at concert

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted:

WRENTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is facing charges for allegedly drunkenly exposing himself and punching a man in the face during a concert last summer.

Police say 32-year-old Andrew Patterson masturbated in front of a woman and punched her boyfriend during a Luke Bryan show at Gillette Stadium in June.

Patterson is charged with lewd, wanton and lascivious conduct. Arraignment was scheduled for Nov. 8.

A state police spokesman says the department will hold an internal hearing “to re-assess his duty status.”

The spokesman says the alleged conduct “utterly contradicts” what is expected of troopers when off-duty.

Patterson’s lawyer, Daniel Moynihan, says his client denies the allegations.

Moynihan says Patterson served in Afghanistan while in the Army. Patterson was cleared of wrongdoing for shooting and killing a knife-wielding man in 2015.

