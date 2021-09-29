Mass. State Police trooper seriously injured after tractor-trailer slams into cruiser

WESTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper is in the hospital with serious injuries following a crash involving a tractor-trailer late Tuesday night.

State police say around 11:45 p.m. the trooper was in his unmarked cruiser with emergency lights on protecting a road construction crew on I-95 southbound in Weston when he was struck by a tractor-trailer.

The trooper was seriously injured but was alert and called in the crash himself. He was transported to Boston Hospital.

After the crash, the tractor-trailer traveled past the cruiser and jack-knifed across the highway. The southbound lanes were completely shut down but have since reopened.

State police wrote in a tweet saying, “Protecting highway road construction setups is a dangerous and vital duty performed nightly by troopers.”

The crash remains under investigation.