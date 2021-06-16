Mass. State Police trooper injured by passing truck, which left scene

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper suffered arm and hand injuries when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that didn’t stop.

An agency spokesperson said in a statement that the trooper was outside his cruiser on Interstate 495 north in Hopkinton checking on another truck that was stopped on the side of the highway when he was “sideswiped” at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trooper, a lieutenant whose name was not made public, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Police are still trying to find the tractor-trailer, which had a blue cab and a white trailer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 6/11/21: Taxing PPP Loans

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community