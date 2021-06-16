Mass. State Police trooper injured by passing truck, which left scene

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper suffered arm and hand injuries when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that didn’t stop.

An agency spokesperson said in a statement that the trooper was outside his cruiser on Interstate 495 north in Hopkinton checking on another truck that was stopped on the side of the highway when he was “sideswiped” at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The trooper, a lieutenant whose name was not made public, was taken to UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Police are still trying to find the tractor-trailer, which had a blue cab and a white trailer.