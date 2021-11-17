Mass. State Police trooper facing domestic violence charges

BROCKTON, Mass. (WPRI/AP) — A Massachusetts State Police trooper who earlier this year helped a woman deliver a baby on the side of a highway has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Police said Jordan Cavaco, 27, of Brockton, has been charged with domestic assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred back in May, when police said Cavaco choked and punched his then-girlfriend in his car on the side of Route 93 following a verbal altercation.

Massachusetts State Police only became aware of the allegations last week, when the victim filed a report with her local police department.

“The facts as alleged by the victim are unconscionable,” Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason said. “Allegations of domestic violence committed by anyone, regardless of occupation or affiliation, will be thoroughly investigated and, if the evidence warrants, will be swiftly answered by criminal charges and prosecution.”

Cavaco, who helped deliver a baby at I-95/93 split in March, was arrested Monday and immediately relieved of duty. An internal investigation is ongoing regarding his employment.

Cavaco graduated from the police academy in 2020 and was most recently assigned to the Division of Field Services at the Massachusetts State Police Framingham Barracks.