NEW BRAINTREE, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts State Police Academy trainee was injured Wednesday morning after accidentally shooting himself in the leg, according to authorities.

Police said the trainee suffered minor injuries after unintentionally discharging his firearm while holstering it during a training exercise.

The trainee was transported to UMass Medical Center for treatment and has since been released. Police said he has since re-joined his classmates and will resume his training Thursday morning.

The incident is being investigated by the Division of Standards and Training, according to police.