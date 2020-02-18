Mass. State Police searching for suspect who kidnapped child, 5, during car theft

BOSTON (WPRI) — A 5-year-old girl who was kidnapped during a car theft was found safe and now the search is on for the suspect and the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the car was stolen around 4:15 p.m on Monday in the area of 1331 Dorchester Ave. with the child still inside.

Surveillance video shows the girl’s dad parking his car and going inside a restaurant with the car still running and the girl in the back seat. Shortly after, a different man is seen getting into the driver’s seat of the car and driving away.

Police say the father left his phone in the vehicle allowing them to ping it and track the car’s every move.

Nearly an hour later, the man dropped the child off on the side of the road in Randolph. That’s when Monique Brown, a retired teacher, rushed in to help.

“The little girl looked like she was crying,” Brown said. “I ran outside and I asked ‘if you were alright’ and she said, ‘I want my dad.'”

Brown says the girl told her she had been taken by a man she didn’t know.

Police quickly arrived on scene once they identified the girl, they brought her home safe and sound.

“I’m so happy she was OK, but that was very scary,” Brown said.

Police are now actively searching for a silver 2007 Honda Accord with MA license plate US117D.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to immediately call 911.