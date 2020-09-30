Mass. State Police searching for motorcyclists after trooper struck, dragged in Canton

CANTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are asking the public for help identifying two people after a trooper was dragged by a motorcycle in Canton.

Police said the trooper was responding to a report of motorcycles racing in the area of Route 138 Tuesday night when he found two motorcyclists at a Shell gas station.

The trooper attempted to speak with the motorcyclists, but was then struck by one of the two bikes as they tried to speed off. Police said the trooper was dragged from the area of the pumps out onto Route 138.

Courtesy Massachusetts State Police

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

Police have released photos from surveillance footage of both suspects.

Anyone who recognizes either motorcyclist or has information about the incident is urged to contact Massachusetts State Police at (617) 698-5840.