Mass. State Police K9 who helped secure scene of Boston Marathon bombing has died

BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police Department is mourning the loss of a beloved explosives detection K9 who died on Thursday.

K9 Maura was a 13-year-old German Shepherd who was a member of the MSP Bomb Squad assigned to the Fire Marshal’s Office along with her partner, Sgt. Neil Calnan.

Maura served on the force for 12 years and her primary mission was to help protect the hundreds of millions of travelers who passed through Logan Airport during her service there.

She also worked to maximize the public’s safety at many specialized security operations throughout Massachusetts across the years.

On the afternoon of April 15, 2013, Maura was dispatched to Boston to help secure the Marathon bombing scene.

“Maura’s exceptional dedication and work ethic were noted and admired by all who worked with her,” the department wrote on Facebook. “She was a great dog, a loyal partner, and a beloved member of the Massachusetts State Police”

Maura had recently developed a serious medical problem.

“Thank you for your service Maura,” the department wrote. “Only green fields to run, now, and play time and peace always.”