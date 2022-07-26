FITCHBURG, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police is mourning the loss of a K-9 who was shot and killed by a wanted fugitive Tuesday afternoon.

Col. Christopher Mason said K-9 Frankie was killed in the line of duty as troopers were trying to apprehend an armed suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Fitchburg home.

The suspect, identified by Mason as 38-year-old Matthew Mack, was wanted on several firearms offenses and as an accessory to a shooting that happened last week.

Negotiators tried to coax Mack out of the home peacefully for several hours before deciding to enter the residence.

Mason said Frankie was shot when he and his handler Trooper David Stucenski entered the home and approached where Mack was hiding. Stucenski and the other troopers who were with him in the residence were not injured.

Frankie was carried out of the home and rushed to the Wachusett Animal Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

Mack ended up fatally shooting himself several hours after killing Frankie, according to Mason.

Mason said Frankie was a Belgian Malinois who would have turned 11 next month. He served the Massachusetts State Police for nine years prior to his death.

Frankie, according to Mason, was “highly decorated,” having won a number of prestigious awards alongside Stucenski.

“Frankie is the first Massachusetts State Police canine killed in the line of duty,” Mason said. “His sacrifice will never be forgotten.”

Mason said Frankie “had every trait we seek in a good law enforcement officer, canine or human: intelligence, immense courage, and dedication to protecting the public.”

“He was as loyal a partner as any trooper ever had,” he continued. “He was, as much as any human of the member of the department, one of us and part of us.”

Frankie was the first dog to be transported by ambulance since Gov. Charlie Baker signed “Nero’s Law” earlier this year, which allows first responders to treat and transport K-9s injured in the line of duty.

The law was enacted four years after Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Barnstable. His K-9 partner Nero was also shot and gravely injured, though first responders couldn’t treat nor transport him to a nearby veterinary hospital.

Nero has since recovered from his injuries and still lives with the Gannon family.

Mason said whenever a Massachusetts State Police K-9 passes away, the handlers call it “free time.”

“It means that these brave dogs who work so hard to protect the rest of us have earned their eternal peace,” he explained. “Free time and Godspeed, Frankie.”

Frankie’s body is being transported with full honors to Final Gift Pet Memorial Center in Cranston.