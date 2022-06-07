(WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police announced the death of a recently retired K-9 officer on Tuesday.

K-9 Echo, the longtime partner of Lt. David Nims, served the department for 7 and a half years, according to police.

In a Facebook post, the department described Echo as “smart, fearless, and tenacious,” saying she loved going to work every day.

“Echo was a dedicated, devoted, and, most of all, loyal partner. She made Lieutenant Nims, her unit, and the Massachusetts State Police proud, and we were honored to have counted her as part of our family,” the post read. “Please keep her, and all the hard-working police and military dogs who serve this great nation and its communities, in your prayers.”

During her career, Echo on several occasions tracked missing suicidal persons, allowing police to get them help, the department said. She also found key evidence in a murder case, tracked a suspect in an attempted murder, and aided in the arrests of several drug traffickers.

Echo was 10 years old.