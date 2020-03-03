1  of  2
Mass. State Police issue 578 warnings for using handheld phones

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police issued nearly 600 warnings to drivers caught using handheld cellphones behind the wheel in the first week of the state’s new distracted driving law.

The agency tweeted Tuesday that since the law took effect Feb. 23, troopers issued 578 warnings.

The law has a grace period until April 1, when violators get only a warning. After that, people caught driving while holding a phone in their hand face a $100 fine for the first offense; a $250 fine for the second offense; and a $500 fine for subsequent offenses.

Phones can only be used in hands-free mode or in an emergency.

