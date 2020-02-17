Mass. State Police involved shooting under investigation

NEWBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police say a suspect is hospitalized after a police-involved shooting in Byfield.

No police officers were injured in the incident, according to a department spokesperson.

Police said the incident unfolded after a trooper located a BMW in Byfield that had been stolen from a dealership earlier in the day. The person in the vehicle is also believed to be the same suspect in a carjacking in Lowell, according to police.

Police said when officers approached the suspect a weapon or weapons were discharged.

The suspect was transported to Anna Jacques Hospital in unknown condition.

The District Attorney’s office is investigating the shooting.