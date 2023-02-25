SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a police involved in a shooting early Saturday morning. in Springfield.

According to a release, around 2:30 a.m., troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Gaming Enforcement Unit became involved involved in an incident with a suspect in the area of Union and Main Streets.

During that incident a police-involved shooting occurred.

The Hampden District Attorney, as well as the Massachusetts State Police, are investigating what led up to the incident.

No other information is available at this time.