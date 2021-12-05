Mass. State Police investigating fatal wrong-way crash in Uxbridge, victim from RI

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal wrong-way crash that happened just over the Rhode Island border late Saturday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., troopers from the State Police-Millbury Barracks were called for a reported two car crash on Route 146 northbound in Uxbridge.

When they arrived, the troopers found that two vehicles collided as the result of a wrong-way driver.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 2004 Honda Accord, driven by Jonathan Marmol, 35, of Woonsocket, was going southbound on Route 146, when he crossed the median and struck a 2018 Subaru Outback. Both vehicles then caught fire.

Marmol was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru, only identified as 62-year-old male, from West Boylston, Mass., was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Traffic in the northbound lanes was shut down for about three hours.

The cause of the crash, including why the Honda crossed the median, remains under investigation by Troop C of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

Rhode Island State Police, Mass DOT, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Uxbridge Fire and Police Departments and the North Smithfield Fire Department also responded to the scene to assist.

No further information is available at this time.