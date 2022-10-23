BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Saturday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m., troopers from the State Police-Tunnels Barracks and State Police-South Boston Barracks, along with Boston Fire and EMS were called to a crash between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Route 93 near the South Bay shopping center.

The victim, only being identified as an adult man, was killed.

A preliminary investigation showed the man was attempting to cross Route 93 in the area of exit 15. He crossed the southbound lanes and the median and then entered the northbound side, where he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Highlander SUV in the left lane.

The impact of the crash threw the victim back across the media into the left travel lane of the southbound side.

The driver of the SUV, a 53-year-old man, stopped immediately and called 911 to report the crash and was cooperative with investigating troopers.

Investigators believe that drugs or alcohol were not factors in the crash. As this time, no charges have been filed.

The investigation is being handled by Troop H of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, and State Police Crime Scene Services Section.