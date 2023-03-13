BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State Police added three murder suspects to its “Most Wanted” list Monday.

Luis Soto, Jerome Fordham and David Lynch are wanted in connection with three separate murder investigations.

Soto, 33, is accused of walking into a Brockton Dollar Tree earlier this year and shooting two men, one of which later succumbed to his injuries. Police said Soto, a former Dollar Tree employee, hasn’t been seen since.

Fordham, 36, reportedly shot and killed a Raynham man last November, according to police.

Police believe Fordham and the victim were riding in a car together when the two started fighting. The fight ended when Fordham shot the victim in the neck and left him bleeding profusely at the corner of Myrtle and Mason streets in Taunton.

Lynch, 24, is wanted for shooting and killing 26-year-old John Abreu DePina Jr. in Brockton following a dispute, according to police.

(Story continues below.)

Police said all three men should be considered armed and dangerous.

“Each of these suspects, according to evidence meticulously gathered by Massachusetts State Police and local detectives, committed the ultimate crime of taking the life of another,” Massachusetts State Police Interim Col. John Mawn Jr. said. “Our Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section is working to track them wherever they try to run or hide, so that we may speak for their victims.”

“We ask anyone who may know where these suspects might be, to share that information with us so we can bring them to justice,” he added.

Anyone who knows of their whereabouts is urged to call the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873).