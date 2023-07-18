BOSTON (WPRI) — The Massachusetts State House was evacuated Tuesday afternoon due to an electrical fire, according to authorities.

David Procopio, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Police, said the fire appears to be confined to a transformer room in the building’s sub-basement.

Procopio said lawmakers, staff and tourists were evacuated after smoke was reported in the building.

No one was injured and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. It’s unclear when everyone will be allowed back inside the building.